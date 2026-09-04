Russian tourist volume to EU falls over tenfold from 2019 levels — ATOR

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Tourist traffic from Russia to European Union countries has fallen more than tenfold compared to pre-pandemic levels, the press service of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) told TASS.

"According to ATOR, tourist volume to Europe is currently extremely low in absolute terms, having declined more than tenfold compared to the pre-pandemic period," the association said in a statement.

Earlier, European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert stated that in its 22nd sanctions package, the EC would again propose that EU countries restrict the number of visas issued to Russians and ban entry for participants in the special military operation. In June, EU states had turned down these proposals during discussions on the 21st package.

ATOR noted that while reports of potential new restrictions regularly appear in the media, it remains premature to assess their impact on future travel dynamics due to a lack of specific details or final decisions.