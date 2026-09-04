China has priority access to Northern Sea Route — Rosneft CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The Northern Sea Route (NSR) has emerged as one of the world's most critical energy supply arteries amid the Middle East crisis, with China holding priority access to the corridor, by Igor Sechin, CEO of Rosneft and Executive Secretary of the Presidential Commission for Strategic Development of the Fuel and Energy Sector and Environmental Safety, said.

"The Hormuz crisis became a moment of truth for the global energy system, highlighting the significance of alternative logistics routes. Under current conditions, the most crucial of these is the Northern Sea Route, which cuts cargo delivery times to our trading partners by 1.5 to 2 times and reduces costs by a third. Thanks to the special relationship established between our countries, China has the opportunity for priority access to this route," Sechin said at the Russia-China Energy Business Forum, held on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU). The main theme of the EEF in 2026 is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian Government. TASS is the general media partner.