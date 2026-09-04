Russia-China settlements conducted almost entirely in rubles, yuan

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Settlements between Russia and China are already conducted almost entirely in rubles and yuan, Executive Secretary of the Russian Presidential Commission on the Strategy for the Development of the Fuel and Energy Sector and Environmental Security and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said at the Russia-China Energy Business Forum held as part of the Eastern Economic Forum.

He noted the active diversification of international payment instruments. The yuan's share of China's international payment transactions has risen from 2% to 53% over the past 15 years.

"Settlements between our two countries are already conducted almost entirely in rubles and yuan. To consolidate the use of national currencies, the relevant infrastructure and instruments need further fine-tuning to facilitate clearing operations and the opening of correspondent accounts. We continue to count on the assistance of the Bank of Russia and the People's Bank of China in this regard," Sechin said.