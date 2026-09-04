Russia ranks among top three LNG suppliers to China — Novak

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia ranks among the top three suppliers of liquefied natural gas to the Chinese market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the Russia-China Energy Business Forum.

"Pipeline supplies are complemented by seaborne deliveries. Liquefied natural gas is showing record growth – volumes have increased more than 50-fold over the past decade, and Russia has become one of the top three LNG suppliers to the Chinese market," he said.

Novak noted that Chinese corporations are participating in major projects in Russia's Arctic zone. "Our common task is to ensure the conditions for their implementation, and the Northern Sea Route is of key importance here, opening an additional route for energy shipments to China," he added.