Russian stock indices climb at opening of main trading session on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The Russian stock market gained ground at the start of the main trading session on Friday, while the yuan eased against the ruble, according to Moscow Exchange (MOEX) data.

At the opening of the main session, the benchmark MOEX and RTS indices both advanced by 1.69% to 2,252.1 and 816.53 points, respectively, as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time. At the same time, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate shed 3.95 kopecks from the previous close to stand at 12.867 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index pared some gains, rising by 1.19% to 2,241.02 points, while the RTS index also stood 1.19% higher at 812.51 points. Meanwhile, the yuan extended its decline, dropping by 6.75 kopecks to 12.839 rubles.