New passenger car sales in Russia fall by 6.5% in August to 114,300 — Autostat

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Sales of new passenger cars in Russia fell 6.5% year on year in August to 114,300 units, the Autostat analytical agency said.

"A total of 114,300 new passenger cars were sold in our country in the final month of summer 2026. This is 6.5% less than in August last year, Autostat experts said, citing data from JSC PPK and using the agency's own segmentation," the statement said.

The leading brands during the period were Lada (27,000 units), Haval (14,500), Tenet (12,200), Geely (6,600), and Changan (6,000).

The top five models were the Lada Granta (10,700 units), Haval Jolion (6,300), Tenet T7 (6,100), Lada Vesta (5,400), and Tenet T4L (4,600).

The agency noted that 845,000 new passenger cars were sold in Russia in the first eight months of 2026, up 9.3% from January-August last year.