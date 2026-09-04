Russia ready to discuss new atomic energy projects with China — deputy premier

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia is ready to discuss with China new projects and research in the nuclear power generation industry, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during a meeting of the Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission on energy cooperation.

"We are ready to discuss new joint projects, the training of specialists and research into promising nuclear technologies," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.