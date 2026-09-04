Global crypto exchanges liquidate positions of 99,000 traders worth over $557 mln

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Global cryptocurrency exchanges liquidated positions held by 99,000 traders, totaling $557.05 mln over the past 24 hours, according to data from Coinglass.

The platform's data showed that Bitcoin accounted for the largest share of liquidations, at $278.62 mln. Around $469.46 mln in liquidations involved short positions, while $87.6 mln involved long positions. The largest single liquidation order over the past 24 hours was placed on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange in the BTCUSDT pair and was worth $5.26 mln.

Bitcoin and Ethereum (ether, ETH), the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, are gaining in value, according to Binance data. As of 5:18 a.m. Moscow time, Bitcoin was up 4.33% at $80,814, while several hours earlier the cryptocurrency had risen above $82,000 for the first time since May 14, 2026. At the same time, Ethereum was up 4.74% at $2,502.86.

According to CoinMarketCap, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.71 trillion. Bitcoin accounted for $1.62 trillion of that amount, while Ethereum accounted for $305.19 bln.

Cryptocurrency liquidation is the forced closure by an exchange of a leveraged trading position - one in which a trader uses funds borrowed from an exchange or broker to control a larger position - when there are insufficient funds to keep the trade open. It occurs when losses on an open position exceed the size of the initial trade, protecting the trader from debt and the exchange from risk.