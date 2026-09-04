Affected oil refineries being restored with domestic equipment — Manturov

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Works to repair oil refineries in Russia are being carried out by domestic companies and involve domestic equipment, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

In his words, the government is being informed immediately about all shutdowns of oil processing equipment at oil refineries caused by external impact.

"In all cases, restoration work is being carried out with the use of Russian contracting organizations and Russian equipment manufacturers," he added.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.