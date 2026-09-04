Russia’s fuel industry actively working to restore refining capacities — Manturov

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s fuel and energy sector is actively addressing the task of restoring its affected refining assets, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The fuel and energy sector is addressing the task of restoring capacities," he said.

The first deputy prime minister said the government had established a network of cooperation between energy companies, engineering design institutes, and equipment manufacturers.

The Russian industry stands fully prepared to meet the requirements of fuel energy companies in terms of repairing the affected refinery infrastructure, Manturov added.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.