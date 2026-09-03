Indonesia seeks early entry into force of EAEU free trade agreement — president

TOKYO, September 3. /TASS/. Indonesia hopes that its free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will enter into force as soon as possible, the Southeast Asian nation’s President Prabowo Subianto said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Indonesia has completed parliamentary approval of this free trade agreement, and last July, I signed the presidential regulation of ratification," he noted.

"Indonesia wants this agreement in force and in use as soon as the exchange of notification allows. I respectfully call on every EAEU member state to complete its internal procedures so that we can make use of this agreement as soon as possible," he added.