Russia’s oil refineries have both active and passive defense systems — Novak

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian oil refineries have both passive and active defense systems, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told journalists at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"In general, there is passive protection and active protection. Passive protection is related to the creation of engineering structures that prevent attacks on the core equipment. The relevant recommendations were provided to the companies. The Energy Ministry developed them, and the companies are now actively implementing them. They did this before, but the threat model is changing, so today it is a more serious system," Novak said.

He confirmed that the measures being taken are already producing results.

"The president said today at the forum that there is an effect, and the effectiveness of the protective structures is much higher today," the deputy prime minister added.