Ensuring Russian electric power sector’s security under special control of government

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Ensuring the security of Russian electric power facilities is under the special control of the government, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Our grid and energy companies are responsible for the security of electric power facilities such as large thermal power plants and major substations on an ongoing basis. It [security] is under the special control of the government," he said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russian authorities are holding meetings focused on the issue, Novak said, adding that they see significant demand from energy companies for security provision.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.