Repairs at Russian oil refineries following Ukrainian attacks 90% complete — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. About 10% of repair work is left at Russian oil refineries damaged by Ukrainian attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session, the main event of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"But repairs are also being carried out. The energy minister [Sergey Tsivilev] reported yesterday that about 10% remains. Overall, we still have repair work to complete at 10% of the facilities," the president said.

He noted that repairs are progressing at a fairly rapid pace. "I think we will restore the remaining 10% very soon," Putin added.