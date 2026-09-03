Russia plans year-round navigation for Northern Sea Route — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russia aims to make navigation along the Northern Sea Route year-round, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I would like to separately address the development of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, which runs from St. Petersburg and Murmansk via the Northern Sea Route to Vladivostok and onward to countries in the Asia-Pacific region. In today's challenging global environment, amid risks to global shipping and trade, it is intended to ensure the flexibility and security of international supplies, open up new opportunities for transit and coastal shipping, and ensure uninterrupted northern deliveries to the Arctic regions of Russia. We aim to make navigation along the route year-round," he said.

The president noted that to achieve this goal, Russia is building icebreakers and ice-class vessels, service and rescue fleets, while also expanding its satellite constellation and strengthening port infrastructure.

"I would like to note a landmark event that will take place very soon. At Vostok Oil, one of our largest Arctic projects in the Krasnoyarsk Region, a trunk oil pipeline to the new Bukhta Sever terminal will be launched. The first oil batch will be shipped to customers along our Arctic sea routes," Putin said.

The president stressed that a comprehensive plan for the development of the Arctic and the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor should become a key initiative designed to integrate the logistics networks of the Far Eastern and Arctic regions. "It runs through 2050 and outlines which projects we will launch, in which industries and areas. I ask my colleagues to promptly finalize the comprehensive plan and begin implementing it," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.