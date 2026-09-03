Gas pipeline through Mongolia to China opens strategic opportunities — prime minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The project to supply Russian gas to China via Mongolia creates new strategic opportunities for trilateral cooperation, Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral said in his address at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The project to supply Russian gas through the territory of Mongolia to China creates new strategic opportunities for cooperation among the three nations," the prime minister said.

Following the Russian President's visit to China in late August-early September 2025, Russia and China signed a legally binding memorandum on the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline and the Soyuz Vostok transit gas pipeline through Mongolia. Its capacity could reach as much as 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year.