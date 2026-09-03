Important not to stifle economic growth — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian authorities fully understand the importance of avoiding overtightening in the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), answering a question from the moderator.

He noted that the Central Bank and the government are deliberately taking measures to curb inflation, and this objective is being achieved.

"It is important not to overtighten the economy here. We understand this perfectly well. From the very first steps, when we began this work, we were aware of this and acted accordingly," Putin said.