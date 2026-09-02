Putin to address Eastern Economic Forum’s plenary session

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the flagship event of the Eastern Economic Forum, the plenary session, on Wednesday.

Other top-ranking guests of the forum will also take part, including Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral, Myanmar Vice President Nyo Saw, and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.

As previously announced by Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Putin will traditionally deliver a keynote address that will touch upon many important topics.

On the eve of the session, Putin held bilateral meetings with the Mongolian premier and the Chinese vice premier. On Thursday, he will hold a working breakfast with the Indonesian leader. Ushakov emphasized that this marks Subianto’s second visit to Russia this year and the sixth official contact of the two leaders.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.