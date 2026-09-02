WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. BRICS countries have created the first truly transcontinental group outside the West and overtaken the Group of Seven (G7) in economic output, Director of the Global South Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft Sarang Shidore said.

"Recent flaps notwithstanding, it would be a mistake to call BRICS a failure. In less than two decades, BRICS has succeeded in creating the first truly transcontinental club outside the wealthy West. It now includes all regions of the global south and has overtaken the G7 in terms of economic output," he wrote in an article for Foreign Policy.

Shidore said development financing was "among its (the organization’s - TASS) clearest success stories." He noted that the New Development Bank has operated for 10 years and maintains high credit ratings.

BRICS will hold a summit in New Delhi on September 12-13.