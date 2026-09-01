Trade turnover between Russia, Tajikistan up 25% last year — Putin

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Tajikistan added 25.1% in 2025, and another 25% in the first six months of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Tajikistan’s leader Emomali Rahmon as part of the SCO summit.

"Trade turnover increased by 25.1% last year, and by another 25% in the first half of this year, which represents a very good pace," he said.

There are 320 enterprises with Russian participation operating in Tajikistan, Putin noted, adding that 96% of all transactions are conducted in national currencies.

"We stick to the economic cooperation program for 2024-2027, and we are moving at a very good pace in accordance with the plan of joint measures to increase mutual trade by a factor of 2.5 by 2030," he stressed.