Russian gas exports to Europe via TurkStream up 3.4% in January-August

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia increased its gas exports to Europe via the TurkStream pipeline by 3.4% year-on-year to 11.9 billion cubic meters (bcm) in January-August, TASS calculations based on data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) showed.

In August, Russian gas exports to Europe via this route rose by 6.5% month-on-month and by 3% year-on-year, reaching 1.61 bcm.

The average capacity utilization of TurkStream toward Europe in August stood at 51.9 million cubic meters per day, up 3% from August 2025 and 6.5% higher than in July. Consequently, the pipeline operated at 91% of its total capacity last month.

The TurkStream pipeline, running from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea with an annual capacity of 31.5 bcm, is designed to supply gas to Turkey as well as Southern and Southeastern Europe. It remains the sole operational route for Russian pipeline gas deliveries to Europe following the halt of transit via Ukraine. The pipeline originates at the Russkaya compressor station near Anapa.

Earlier TASS reported, citing ENTSOG data, that TurkStream gas supplies to Europe rose by 8.3% in 2025 to a record 18.1 bcm. Russia also slightly increased its pipeline gas exports to Turkey in 2025 to 21.2 bcm. Moscow supplies gas to Turkey via two Black Sea pipelines: Blue Stream and TurkStream.