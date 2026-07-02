Rosatom supplied nuclear island control systems for Xudapu NPP in China

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Power generating unit No. 3 of the Xudapu nuclear power plant (NPP), has been equipped with Russian monitoring and control systems for the nuclear island, the press service of Rosatom state corporation said.

The Specialized Research Institute of Instrument Engineering, a Rosatom company, "provided the equipment of the monitoring and control systems for the nuclear island of power generating unit No. 3 of the Xudapu NPP, the construction of which is being carried out in the Chinese province of Liaoning according to the Russian VVER-1200 project," Rosatom said.

Institute specialists have already completed the manufacturing and provision of services for the supervision and installation of software and hardware packages. Equipment adjustment is underway on the site.