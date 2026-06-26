Regular rotation of IAEA inspectors carried out at Zaporozhye NPP

MELITOPOL, June 26. /TASS/. A regular rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors took place at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the facility said.

"A regular rotation of the agency’s experts was carried out routinely. Four specialists of the IAEA’s 35th team have commenced their mission to monitor the plant’s operational safety," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

The rotation’s safety was ensured by officers of the Russian defense ministry, National Guard Service, and the interior ministry’s main directorate for the Zaporozhye Region, it added.