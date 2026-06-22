ZNPP operates normally, although situation remains tense

MELITOPOL, June 22. /TASS/. The situation in and around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) remains tense, but the facility continues to operate normally, ZNPP Director of Communications Yevgeny Yashina told TASS.

"The situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and the city of Energodar remains tense but stable. As of Monday morning, no attacks on the ZNPP or its infrastructure have been recorded. The power plant continues to function normally, but under continuous oversight by its personnel," she said.

Meanwhile, a blackout was reported in the NPP’s satellite city of Energodar, and the intensity of Ukrainian fire is assessed as high-level.

"The intensity of Ukrainian armed forces’ attacks on Energodar and its suburbs remains high. Shelling is striking the city and its outskirts," the spokeswoman said. "As far as Energodar’s power supply is concerned, the situation is difficult. The city is experiencing a blackout. Specialists are doing their best to restore stable electricity supply to residents."

Earlier, the city administration of Energodar said the city’s power grid had been damaged as a result of numerous Ukrainian drone attacks.

On June 17, one ZNPP employee was killed and another seriously injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on Energodar. On the following day, and until the morning of June 19, the plant’s transportation department came under a massive Ukrainian drone attack. At least 14 strikes were reported, causing a minor fire, but no casualties.