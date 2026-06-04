Kyrgyzstan-Russia trade turnover exceeds $5 bln — Deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia remains one of Kyrgyzstan’s largest trade partners and investors, with trade turnover between the two countries exceeding $5 bln, First Deputy Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet Daniyar Amangeldiev said.

"Today, Russia remains one of Kyrgyzstan’s largest trade partners and investors, and at present our trade turnover has already exceeded $5 bln," he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026).

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.