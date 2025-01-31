Eurasian Economic Union’s GDP growth provisionally estimated at 4%

ALMATY, January 31. /TASS/. The total GDP growth of member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is provisionally estimated at 4%, exceeding the global average growth rate, chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Bakytzhan Sagintaev told reporters after the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

"The growth was observed in the majority of indicators within the Eurasian Economic Union. Economic growth among EAEU countries has been above the world average for the second consecutive year. According to a preliminary estimate by the EEC, the total GDP of the countries increased by 4% in 2024. The mutual trade volume stood at $98.3 billion at the end of last year," he said.

Payments in national currencies have also been growing among EAEU countries, the official said. Members of the intergovernmental council were updated on the results of customs declaration monitoring. "The decision was made to expand the list of data provided during the information exchange among relevant authorities," Sagintaev added.