MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The production of civil unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) grew 2.5-fold in 2024 to 16,400 units in Russia, a source in the press service of the Industry and Trade Ministry told TASS.

"In 2024, the production of domestic UAVs grew 2.5-fold compared with 2024 to 16,400 units," the ministry said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin set a task of bringing Russia to leaders in the area of unmanned aerial vehicles by 2030.