Germany’s inflation falls to 2.3% in January — forecast

BERLIN, January 31. /TASS/. Inflation in Germany decreased slightly in January and amounted to 2.3% year-on-year, according to preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office of Germany.

In December 2024, the inflation rate was 2.6%. In comparison with the previous month, consumer prices in January 2025, according to the forecast, will decrease by 0.2 percentage points.

The German economy is in a serious crisis. GDP in the Q4 of 2024, taking into account price, seasonal, and calendar adjustments, decreased by 0.2 percentage points compared to the Q3. The government has revised its economic growth forecast downward. Germany's GDP is now expected to grow by only 0.3 p.p. in 2025.