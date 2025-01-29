Moldova signs contract with Transnistria on providing it with 3 mcm of gas on credit

CHISINAU, January 29. /TASS/. Moldova has signed a contract with Transnistria on providing the unrecognized republic with 3 mln cubic meters of gas on credit.

The contract has been signed between the Moldovan gas distribution company JSC Moldovagaz and the unrecognized republic's enterprise LLC Tiraspoltransgaz

"Deliveries will be made based on applications received from LLC Tiraspoltransgaz. According to the terms of the contract, this volume of natural gas must be returned by March 1, 2025," Vadim Cheban, acting chairman of the board of Moldovagaz, wrote in his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Prime Minister Dorin Recean said that the Moldovan government had decided to provide Transnistria with 3 million cubic meters of gas on credit. As he explained, this would help Transnistria avoid an emergency situation related to pressure drop in pipelines, which would take several months to resolve.

According to him, the EU has offered Moldova a grant of 30 million euros to purchase gas and produce electricity for Moldova at crisis-adjusted prices in order to ensure consumption in Transnistria.

In exchange, the Moldovan State District Power Plant located in Transnistria should ensure electricity supplies to Moldova at pre-crisis prices of $66 per MWh. According to Recean, this is the second measure proposed by the European Commission in the anti-crisis package for Moldova.