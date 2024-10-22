Russian Railways boost cargo shipments to China via border crossings in 9M 2024

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian Railways carried 30.7 mln metric tons of cargoes in export and import traffic via border crossings with China in January - September 2024, the Russian railway operator said on its Telegram channel.

"We carried 30.7 mln metric tons for exports and imports via border crossings with China in January - September. This is 15.7% more than in the like period of 2023," Russian Railways said.

According to company data, 28.7 mln metric tons of goods were shipped for export in nine months of this year (+17.4%).