Putin states 'good condition' of trade turnover between Russia and India

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and India is in good condition, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

Putin noted that Russian-Indian relations are of the nature of a specially privileged strategic partnership and continue to intensively develop.

"Interaction between legislative bodies is strengthening, our foreign ministers are in constant contact. Trade turnover is in good condition," the head of state said.

Putin recalled that the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation will be held in New Delhi on November 12.

According to the press service of the Russian President, last year bilateral trade turnover reached a record high of $56.8 billion, an increase of more than 60%.

In January-August of this year, due to oil supplies, trade turnover between Russia and India increased by 9% year-on-year and amounted to $37.4 billion.