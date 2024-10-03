Global gas demand to gain 39% by 2050 to 5.7 trillion cubic meters — Novak

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Global gas demand may gain 39% by 2050 to 5.7 trillion cubic meters, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in a column for Energy Policy magazine.

"Due to the shift to gas energy as the most commercially feasible option of decarbonization and development of gas-to-chemicals, the demand for this resource may rise to 5.7 trillion cubic meters by 2050 (+39% compared with 2023)," he said.

Gas currently accounts for around 26% of the energy balance globally and 46% in Russia, Novak said, adding that gas is the most promising hydrocarbon energy source due to its sustainability, availability and commercial efficiency.

Novak said earlier that the demand for oil and gas would not reach its peak by 2050, continuing to grow.