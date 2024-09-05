Putin sees no link between expanded eastward gas supplies, developments in Ukraine

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Increased gas supplies from Russia to the east and Central Asia are not directly related to what is going on in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I have already said that we have almost reached capacity in terms of supplies to China. As for supplies to Central Asia and Iran, they aren’t related - I would like to make that clear - to developments in Ukraine. It’s just that these countries’ economies are actively developing and they need additional resources, that’s all," Putin noted.

In this regard, he mentioned Uzbekistan, where the population is growing quickly alongside a rapidly progressing economy.

"Look at Uzbekistan - I have already spoken about it and it is a well-known fact - the country’s population grows by one million every year. Can you imagine that? A million more people every year. The population currently stands at 37 million people there. Clearly, the number will reach 40 million very soon and will continue to increase. You see, the economy is also growing. Besides, they also have obligations on foreign markets. The country certainly needs additional resources. The temperature fell to minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit - TASS) in [Uzbekistan's capital of] Tashkent at some point the year before last, which is unheard of. That said, they have their needs and we have the necessary resources. We will also coordinate our activities with Turkmenistan," Putin said.