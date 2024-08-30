Net inflow of funds into brokerage accounts reaches $3.3 bln in Q2 — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Despite the growth of bank deposits rates, investors retained their interest in the stock market in the Q2 of 2024. The number of unique clients of brokers reached 32.4 mln people and the net inflow of funds to their accounts amounted to 299 bln rubles ($3.3 bln), according to a review published on the website of the Bank of Russia.

The inflow of new money to the stock market (225 bln rubles, or $2.48 bln) was maintained mainly due to funds from qualified investors. Interest in shares was stimulated by the announcement of dividend payments by issuers, as well as by IPOs. In the Q2 alone, there were five IPOs and two SPOs worth 53 bln rubles ($584.68 mln). About 42% of this volume was bought by retail investors, the regulator noted.

The share of debt securities in brokers' client portfolios grew due to replacement bonds and new issues by residents. Investors preferred bonds with floating coupons or their value pegged to a foreign currency. Investment funds were popular for the sixth consecutive month. Their share of other assets reached a record 8%, mainly due to money market funds. The total volume of client assets on brokerage services amounted to 9.4 trillion rubles ($103.6 bln).

At the same time, commissions from client transactions on the stock market remained the main source of income for brokers. Their share in the income structure increased to 51%.