Russia increases gas production by 10.6% in January-July

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia increased natural gas production in January-July 2024 by 10.6% compared to the same period last year to 334 bln cubic meters (bcm), according to data from the Russian Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In July, gas production amounted to 42 bcm, which is 7.4% more than in June and 20.3% more than in July 2023.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in January-July 2024 amounted to 19.6 mln tons, which is 4.6% more than in the same period of 2023. In July, LNG production was 2.3 mln tons, which is 1% more than in July 2023 and 9.1% less than in June 2024.

The production of associated gas in January - July increased by 3.2% to 62.5 bcm. Thus, the total gas production in Russia in January - July increased by 9.1% to 396.5 bcm.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Energy announced a preliminary forecast, according to which gas production in Russia in 2024 could amount to about 667 bcm. In 2023, gas production in Russia decreased by 5.5% year-on-year to 636.9 bcm.

According to the basic forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development, gas production in Russia will grow to 666.7 bcm in 2024, to 695.4 bcm in 2025, and to 707.5 bcm in 2026. The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that Russia's gas production will grow by 6% to 675 bcm in 2024.