Russia accounts for a quarter of France’s Leroy Merlin profits in 2023

PARIS, August 12. /TASS/. The Russian market made up a quarter of profits earned by French home improving and gardening retailer Leroy Merlin in 2023, the AFP news agency reports, citing the Adeo Group that owns this brand.

According to the news agency, net profits from operations in Russia stood at 287.4 mln euro, which a quarter of total profits of the Adeo Group in 2023 (1.143 bln euro).

In March 2023, Adeo informed about the intention to transfer management of the company in Russia to the local management. Operational control was transferred in 2023. In June 2024, the management decided to re-brand the chain that is now renamed into the Lemana Pro.