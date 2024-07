MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Wednesday with the upward trend, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index edged up by 0.78% to 3,203.07 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index dropped by 1.66% to 1,110.77 points.

The yuan lost 0.084% to 11.82 rubles.