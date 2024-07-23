Hungary blocks aid to Kiev from EU peace fund until Lukoil problem is resolved — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, July 23. /TASS/. Budapest will continue to block the allocation of funds to Ukraine from the European Peace Fund until the problem of Kiev’s suspension of oil transit by Russia's Lukoil is solved, Reuters writes.

"As long as this issue is not resolved by Ukraine, everyone should forget about the payment of the 6.5 bln euros of the European Peace Facility (EPF) compensation for arms transfers," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijj·rt· said was quoted as saying by broadcaster ATV.

According to the report, Slovakia and Hungary said earlier this month that they had stopped receiving oil froAm Lukoil through the Druzhba pipeline after Ukraine imposed a ban last month on the transit of resources from Lukoil.

"In response to the situation on Tuesday, Hungary's energy ministry convened a working group concerning the security of supply, which ‘reviewed the steps taken so far and possible next steps,’ a statement by the ministry read," Reuters wrote.

Hungary and Slovakia also asked the European Commission on Monday to mediate a consultation procedure with Ukraine, the report said. The procedure would allow for the issue to go to court unless the EU executive body acts within three days.