Rosatom and Congo sign memo of cooperation on peaceful nuclear energy

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Republic of Congo signed memorandums of cooperation on the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and on hydropower, the press service of the state corporation reported.

"On July 17-18, 2024, Nikolay Spassky, Deputy General Director - Director of the International Activities Unit of the State Corporation Rosatom, took a working visit to the Republic of Congo. Nikolay Spassky held detailed negotiations with the Minister of Energy and Hydraulics of the Republic of Congo, Emile Ouosso. Based on their results, memorandums were signed on cooperation on the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and on hydropower," the statement said.

Spassky also met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Congo, Anatole Collinet-Makosso. During that meeting, the parties paid attention to the prospects for the consistent advancement of the Russian-Congolese partnership in the energy sector in general.

In late June, President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso announced plans to expand Russian-Congolese energy cooperation, saying that such agreements had been reached during negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Production and export of oil are at the core of the economy of the African country.

Oil exports bring the bulk of foreign currency into the budget, at least 60% of the country's total exports. The second most important industry after oil production is logging and wood processing. Part of the income comes from the export of iron ore, bauxite, lead, zinc, gold and diamonds.

According to the Kimberley Process, in 2023 Congo accounted for 8% of diamonds produced in the world. In the country, thermal power plants produce 60.1% of electricity, and hydroelectric power plants - 39.9%.