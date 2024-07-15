Over $44.75 mln allocated for development of Russia’s viticulture and wine-making

GROZNY, July 15. /TASS/. Financing of the federal project on the development of viticulture and wine-making in Russia will amount to more than 4 bln rubles ($44.75 mln) in 2024, Deputy Director of the Department of Food and Processing Industry of the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia Irina Fedina said.

"As far as state support measures are concerned, we are implementing a separate federal project within the framework of the State Program for the Development of Agriculture for the third year in a row. It includes all the main state support measures aimed at viticulture and winemaking. For the second year in a row, our funding has reached 3.5 bln rubles - this is federal funding and also co-financing from the regions. The total amount of funding for this sector is more than 4 bln rubles," Fedina said.

She noted that the budget for 2025 is currently being prepared. "Let's hope that the federal project will also contribute to the development of the industry," Fedina added.