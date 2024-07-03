Capital market potential not exhausted in Russia — Central Bank

ST. PETERSBURG, July 3. /TASS/. The capital market potential in Russia is far from being exhausted, Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said.

"We understand long-term financial resources are required for development of the economy, for investments in labor productivity, in technologies, and we therefore are working proactively on development of the fixed-income market and the stock market," she said.

"I think the capital market is definitely possible and its potential has not been exhausted. We need long-term financial resources, including long-term loans," Nabiullina added.