Russian Railways passenger traffic up 5.7% in June to 111.8 mln people

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Passenger traffic on Russian Railways’ network increased by 5.7% to 111.8 mln people in June 2024, the company reported via its Telegram channel.

In June, 99.4 mln passengers made trips using suburban routes, which is 5.8% higher than last year, and 12.5 mln passengers traveled on long-distance routes (+5.5%), the holding said.

Year-to-date passenger traffic on Russian Railways’ network added 6.6% year-on-year to 608.4 mln people, with the number of passengers making trips using suburban routes reaching 549.6 mln people (+6.8%), while the number of passengers travelling on long-distance routes amounting to 58.8 mln people (+8.4%).