MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian Railways’ loading fell by 3% in June 2024 year-on-year to 98.3 mln tons, according to a statement released by the state-owned railroad monopoly on its Telegram channel.

Year-to-date loading volumes amounted to 600.3 mln tons, down by 3% year-on-year, the holding added.