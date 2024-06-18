Investment volume in Russia’s Far East to increase to $98.13 bln by 2030

KHABAROVSK, June 18. /TASS/. Investments in the implementation of investment projects in the Far East will increase to 8.5 trillion rubles ($98.13 bln) by 2030, Director of the Department of Social Development of the Ministry of Eastern Development of Russia Grigory Smolyak said.

"Investments in projects with state support in the Far East have made it possible to attract more than four trillion rubles of investment. Over 10 years, 801 enterprises have been created in all regions of the Far East. Our dynamics are very good; in the future, by 2030, we expect to double this figure - to 8 5 trillion rubles. There are already binding investor agreements for all these volumes," Smolyak said.

He added that investments came to industries with high added value, such as gas chemistry, petrochemistry, mining, metallurgy, logistics, and real estate. Over nine years, 139,000 new jobs have been created in the district. Smolyak clarified that these are new jobs that did not exist before the tools and mechanisms for the development of the Far East were launched. The average salary at enterprises of residents of priority development territories and the Free Port of Vladivostok is 51% higher than the Russian average.

"By 2030, we plan to significantly increase the volume of investments, introduce 1,700 enterprises, create 230,000 new jobs," Smolyak said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Tuesday at a meeting with specialists who have chosen to work in the Far East, a new shipbuilding industry enterprise will be created in the Far East, this issue was discussed with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. "Our shipbuilding cluster is actively developing. We just discussed with the management of the United Shipbuilding Corporation what we can build and where -after all, they need to create new enterprises," he said.

The President added that the regions of Russia’s Far East are developing at an accelerated pace with better development indicators than other regions. "Today the Far Eastern region is already showing very good growth rates. No matter what you look at, no matter what indicator you take, it is many times better than the national average," the president noted.

Putin added that the development of the Far Eastern area will be a priority for Russian strategy throughout the 21st century. "For Russia, the development of the Far East is a priority for the entire 21st century, without any exaggeration," he said.