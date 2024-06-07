Sibur expects 4-5% growth on Russia’s polymer market in 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Sibur expects Russia’s polymer market to grow by 4-5% in 2024 against record 9% growth in the previous year, Executive Board Member - Executive Director of the Russian petrochemical company Pavel Lyakhovich said in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Speaking about FY 2024 forecast, we expect growth by 4-5%, meaning an increase of around 200,000 tons. Clearly mixed dynamics is possible, with some segments showing slightly lower results, though the broad picture is roughly like that," he said.

In the first half of this year growth may total around 3%, Lyakhovich added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is being held on June 5-8. This year’s theme is "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.