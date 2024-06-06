Russia leads in NSR development due to Northern, icebreakers fleets, minister says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet, which ensures security in the Arctic, and the world's only fleet of icebreakers allow Russia to hold a leading position in the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR), interest in which is growing among all countries, Russian Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The Northern Fleet and our only and unique fleet of icebreakers. These two components are the key to the Northern Sea Route's role of a globally important transport corridor, but Russia is the main and leading player in it," the minister said.

The interest in the Northern Sea Route is growing among absolutely all countries, and that interest is not always adequate, he continued. "Countries that are very far from the Arctic, almost equatorial countries, say that the NSR is for everyone, but you, Russia, please ensure safety, navigation and icebreakers. Strange rhetoric it is. The rhetoric of Western countries is - do not touch anything, do not sail, freeze up everything to have no navigation whatsoever, and at the same time there is great militarization and tension in the Arctic," the minister stressed.

By 2031, the cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route, in compliance with reached agreements, should be more than 200 million tons, he said. And by 2035, the total amount of transported goods will amount to 1.8 billion tons - they will be worth 111 trillion rubles ($1.25 trillion), where budgets of different levels will receive about 20 trillion rubles ($225 billion) in taxes.

