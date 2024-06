ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Hungary is not going to abolish the ban on grain supplies from Ukraine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The country does not want to change this policy and the position as regards the ban on Ukrainian grain imports will not change, the minister said.

Hungary would not like its farmers to find themselves in a difficult situation in the future, he added.