EAEU to remain open for countries sharing its values — Russian PM

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will remain open to other countries, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television on the occasion of the EAEU’s tenth anniversary.

"The Eurasian Economic Union will remain open for interaction with everyone sharing other values and following principles of international law," the Prime Minister said.

The Union has free trade agreements with Vietnam, Serbia, and Iran, and two agreements on trade and economic cooperation with China, Mishustin noted. "The buildup of mutually beneficial relations of the Union with foreign partners is also important for implementation of the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin on forming the greater Eurasian partnership. It is also necessary in this regard to strengthen cooperation with international organizations, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and ASEAN, and synchronize development plans of our association and the China’s Belt and Road project," the Prime Minister added.

Development of reliable international transport corridors, logistical infrastructure of the Caspian Region, and the Northern Sea Route is also among priorities, he noted.