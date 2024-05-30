$1.8 bln to be allocated for implementation of tasks from State of the Nation Address

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. In 2024, 160 bln rubles ($1.8 bln) will be allocated for implementation of tasks from the State of the Nation Address of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at the Cabinet meeting.

"This refers to implementation of the President’s State of the Nation Address. Total resources to be used for implementation of task set by the President amounts to 160 bln rubles in this year alone. The fee for stewardship of classes to teachers and the high-speed Internet and the whole range of other positions are there. There are also about 190 bln rubles ($2.1 bln) for implementation of individual assignments of the President and the government in terms of payments to veterans, subsidies to energy retail companies, and certain other positions," Siluanov said.

Amendments to the budget will be introduced during the spring parliamentary session to implement presidential assignments, the minister said earlier.