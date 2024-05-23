Russian Railways railway border crossings cargo transportation with China rises by 22%

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Railways increased transportation through railway border crossings with China in January -April 2024 by 22% year-on-year to 13.3 mln tons of cargo, the company said in its official Telegram channel.

"In January-April, 13.3 mln tons of cargo were transported through border crossings with China via export-import traffic. This is 22% more than in the same period last year," the company said.

At the same time, Russian Railways sent a total of 12.4 mln tons of cargo for export through railway border crossings with China, which is 24.3% more in annual terms. The majority of shipments through all railway border crossings were for coal. The volume of imports in January-April exceeded 910,000 tons, an increase of 6.7% compared to the same period in 2023.